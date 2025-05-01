Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Divide each expression and write the quotient in its simplest form.
A
310
B
103
C
35
D
31
1
1
Rewrite the division of fractions as multiplication by the reciprocal. The original expression is:
\[\frac{5p+5}{8-10p} \div \frac{3p+3}{2(8-10p)}\]
This becomes:
\[\frac{5p+5}{8-10p} \times \frac{2(8-10p)}{3p+3}\]
Factor common terms in the numerators and denominators where possible. Notice that:
- \$5p + 5\( can be factored as \)5(p + 1)$
- \$3p + 3\( can be factored as \)3(p + 1)$
- \$8 - 10p\( can be factored as \)2(4 - 5p)$
Substitute the factored forms back into the expression:
\[\frac{5(p+1)}{2(4-5p)} \times \frac{2 \cdot 2(4-5p)}{3(p+1)}\]
Cancel out common factors that appear in both numerator and denominator:
- The factor \((p+1)\) appears in numerator and denominator
- The factor \$2(4-5p)$ appears in numerator and denominator
After canceling, simplify the remaining numerical coefficients.
Multiply the remaining factors to write the quotient in simplest form. This will give you a simplified fraction with numbers only.
