Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Divide each expression and write the quotient in its simplest form.
A
B
x41
C
4x61
D
4x6
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the division of fractions as multiplication by the reciprocal. The original expression is \( \frac{8x^3}{(2x)^5} \div \frac{4x^4}{16x^2} \). This becomes \( \frac{8x^3}{(2x)^5} \times \frac{16x^2}{4x^4} \).
Simplify the powers and coefficients inside each fraction separately. For example, expand \( (2x)^5 \) as \( 2^5 \times x^5 \), which is \( 32x^5 \). So the first fraction becomes \( \frac{8x^3}{32x^5} \).
Simplify the second fraction \( \frac{16x^2}{4x^4} \) by dividing the coefficients and subtracting exponents of \( x \) in numerator and denominator.
Multiply the simplified fractions by multiplying the numerators together and the denominators together: \( \frac{8x^3}{32x^5} \times \frac{16x^2}{4x^4} = \frac{8x^3 \times 16x^2}{32x^5 \times 4x^4} \).
Combine like terms by multiplying coefficients and adding exponents in numerator and denominator, then simplify the resulting fraction by dividing coefficients and subtracting exponents of \( x \) to write the quotient in simplest form.
Watch next
Master Multiplying Rational Expressions Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford