Divide each expression and write the quotient in its simplest form.
Start by carefully examining the complex fraction: \(\frac{y-1}{\frac{y+2}{\frac{y-1}{3(y+2)}}}\). Notice that the denominator itself is a fraction divided by another fraction, so we will simplify from the innermost fraction outward.
Focus on the innermost fraction in the denominator: \(\frac{y-1}{3(y+2)}\). This fraction is the denominator of the next fraction up, which is \(\frac{y+2}{\frac{y-1}{3(y+2)}}\). To simplify this, rewrite the division as multiplication by the reciprocal: \(\frac{y+2}{\frac{y-1}{3(y+2)}} = (y+2) \times \frac{3(y+2)}{y-1}\).
Simplify the multiplication in the denominator: \((y+2) \times \frac{3(y+2)}{y-1} = \frac{3(y+2)^2}{y-1}\). Now the original expression becomes \(\frac{y-1}{\frac{3(y+2)^2}{y-1}}\).
Rewrite the overall expression as a division of fractions: \(\frac{y-1}{\frac{3(y+2)^2}{y-1}} = (y-1) \times \frac{y-1}{3(y+2)^2} = \frac{(y-1)^2}{3(y+2)^2}\).
Look for any common factors or terms that can be simplified further. Since \((y-1)^2\) and \((y+2)^2\) are distinct and cannot be simplified, the expression is now in its simplest form.
