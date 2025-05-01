Focus on the innermost fraction in the denominator: \(\frac{y-1}{3(y+2)}\). This fraction is the denominator of the next fraction up, which is \(\frac{y+2}{\frac{y-1}{3(y+2)}}\). To simplify this, rewrite the division as multiplication by the reciprocal: \(\frac{y+2}{\frac{y-1}{3(y+2)}} = (y+2) \times \frac{3(y+2)}{y-1}\).