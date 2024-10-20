Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
4. Probability
Counting
Multiple Choice
How many ways are there to arrange the letters in the word CALCULUS?
A
40,320
B
5,040
C
720
D
6
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the total number of letters in the word 'CALCULUS'. There are 8 letters.
Determine if there are any repeated letters. In 'CALCULUS', the letter 'C' appears twice and the letter 'U' appears twice.
Use the formula for permutations of a multiset: \( \frac{n!}{n_1! \times n_2! \times \ldots \times n_k!} \), where \( n \) is the total number of items to arrange, and \( n_1, n_2, \ldots, n_k \) are the frequencies of the repeated items.
Substitute the values into the formula: \( \frac{8!}{2! \times 2!} \). Calculate \( 8! \) for the total arrangements and divide by the factorials of the repeated letters.
Simplify the expression to find the number of unique arrangements of the letters in 'CALCULUS'.
