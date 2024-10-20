Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
4. Probability
Counting
Multiple Choice
From a class of 28 students, in how many ways could a teacher select 4 students to lead the class discussion?
A
491,400
B
24
C
20,475
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the problem as a combination problem, where the order of selection does not matter.
Use the combination formula to determine the number of ways to select 4 students from 28. The formula is: C(n, k) = n! / (k! * (n-k)!), where n is the total number of students, and k is the number of students to be selected.
Substitute the values into the formula: n = 28 and k = 4. This gives us C(28, 4) = 28! / (4! * (28-4)!).
Simplify the expression: Calculate 28! / (4! * 24!). Since 24! is a common factor in both the numerator and the denominator, it can be canceled out, simplifying the calculation.
Calculate the remaining expression: 28 * 27 * 26 * 25 / (4 * 3 * 2 * 1). This will give you the number of ways to select 4 students from 28.
