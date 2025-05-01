- 0. Functions(0)
Work: Videos & Practice Problems
Work Practice Problems
The gravitational force for large distances from the surface of Earth is given by , where is the mass of the object in the gravitational field (in kilograms), and is the distance above the surface of the Earth (in meters). Calculate the work needed to send a probe of mass to a height of above Earth's surface. Use , , and .
A thin rod extends from to with density in . What is the total mass (in ) of the rod?
A rectangular reservoir is wide, long, and high. If the water is deep, how much work is required to pump all the water to a point above the top of the reservoir? (Use the density of water as and ).
A diver is meters below the surface of a freshwater lake. What is the hydrostatic pressure at this depth? (Assume , )
A cylindrical tank with a radius of and height is filled with water. How much work is required to pump all the water to a height above the bottom of the tank? Round your answer to the nearest . (Use , ).
A force of 50 newtons is applied to move an object 5 meters. What is the work done?
Given a force function F(x) = 3x^2, calculate the work done from x = 0 to x = 3 meters.
A spring with a spring constant of 5 N/m is stretched from 2 m to 5 m. Calculate the work done.
Calculate the total work required to lift a 5 kg bucket and a 10-meter rope with a density of 1 kg/m.
A tank with a base area of 3 m² is filled with water to a height of 4 m. Calculate the work required to pump the water to the top.
What does Hooke's Law state about the force required to stretch or compress a spring?
A spring stretches 0.5 meters under a force of 10 newtons. What is the spring constant?
A 15-meter rope with a density of 4 kg/m is lifted to a height of 10 meters. Calculate the work done.
Calculate the total work required to lift a 10 kg object and a 20-meter rope with a density of 2 kg/m.
A triangular tank with a base of 4 meters and a height of 3 meters is filled with oil. Calculate the cross-sectional area.