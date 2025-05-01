- 0. Functions(0)
Motion Analysis: Videos & Practice Problems
Motion Analysis Practice Problems
A diver jumps off a diving board feet above the pool with an initial upward velocity of . The height (in feet) of the diver above the water seconds after the jump is given by . What is the maximum height of the diver above the water?
A soccer ball is kicked upwards from the top of a tall building with an initial velocity of . The height of the soccer ball above the ground seconds after it is kicked is given by . A second soccer ball is kicked from the ground with an initial velocity . Its height above the ground seconds after being kicked is . What should be the value of so that both soccer balls reach the same maximum height?
A riverboat begins its journey upstream at A.M. Its position function, , gives its location in kilometers hours after A.M. If the river's current is flowing south and the boat's initial position is considered the origin, determine the average velocity of the boat during the first hours of its journey.
A car starts from City A and travels towards City B. The position function of the car is given by , where is the distance in kilometers from City A, and is the time in hours since departure at A.M. The car makes a return trip to City A, arriving back hours later at P.M. Calculate the average velocity of the car during the first hours of the trip .
Determine the average velocity of a racing motorcycle over the time interval if the motorcycle is traveling on a straight east-west highway. The motorcycle leaves a checkpoint at AM heading east with a position function that gives the motorcycle's location in miles hours after AM (see figure). Also, find the velocity and the direction in which the motorcycle is moving at PM. Assume is positive when the motorcycle is east of the checkpoint.
A car starts from City A and travels towards City B. The position function of the car is given by , where is the distance in kilometers from City A, and is the time in hours since departure at A.M. The car makes a return trip to City A, arriving back hours later at P.M. Approximate the velocity of the car at P.M. and state the reason for the velocity being negative.
A projectile is launched upward with a velocity of: in units of m/s. Draw the graph of the acceleration function using a graphing calculator when .
A projectile is launched upward with a velocity (in ) , . Draw the graph of the acceleration function using a graphing calculator when .
A boat is traveling along a river, and its position from a fixed starting point downstream is plotted on a position-time graph, with time in hours after and position in miles. Based on the graph, during which hour is the boat's speed the fastest?
A particle moves along a line with its position given by the function , where is in centimeters and is in seconds. Determine the time, if any, during the interval when the particle changes direction.
A car moves along a straight path described by the position function , where is in kilometers and in hours. Find the car's displacement and average velocity from to .
For a particle moving in a straight line, its position is given by where is in meters and is in seconds. Calculate the particle's velocity and acceleration at .
A car moves along a straight path, and its position , in kilometers, at any time , in hours, is given by , for the time interval . When, if ever, does the car change its direction of motion?
A particle is moving along a line such that its position at time in seconds is given by . Find the total distance the particle travels from to .
A particle is moving along a horizontal line, and its velocity at any time in minutes is given by in meters per minute. Determine the intervals during which the particle is moving to the right and to the left.
A fountain projects water vertically upward with an initial velocity of . The height of the water at any time seconds is given by measured in meters. Determine how long the water is in the air before returning to the fountain.
In a physics experiment, two spheres are dropped from rest on Planets A and B. The equations describing their fall ( in meters, in seconds) are on Planet A and on Planet B. Determine the time it takes for each sphere to achieve a velocity of .
A student is conducting an experiment with a water rocket. The rocket is launched vertically up, and its velocity is tracked using a sensor. The expulsion of water accelerates it upward. When the water is fully expelled, the rocket briefly continues to ascend and then starts to fall. As the rocket descends, it accidentally hits a tree, which makes the sensor stop. The graph shows the velocity of the water rocket during its flight.
How fast was the rocket moving when the water finished propelling it upwards?
A student is conducting an experiment with a water rocket. The rocket is launched vertically up, and its velocity is tracked using a sensor. The expulsion of water accelerates it upward. When the water is fully expelled, the rocket briefly continues to ascend and then starts to fall. As the rocket descends, it accidentally hits a tree, which makes the sensor stop. The graph shows the velocity of the water rocket during its flight.
How long did the water expulsion last?
A student is conducting an experiment with a water rocket. The rocket is launched vertically up, and its velocity is tracked using a sensor. The expulsion of water accelerates it upward. When the water is fully expelled, the rocket briefly continues to ascend and then starts to fall. As the rocket descends, it accidentally hits a tree, which makes the sensor stop. The graph shows the velocity of the water rocket during its flight.
At what time did the rocket arrive at its maximum height value? What was its velocity value at this specific point?
A student is conducting an experiment with a water rocket. The rocket is launched vertically up, and its velocity is tracked using a sensor. The expulsion of water accelerates it upward. When the water is fully expelled, the rocket briefly continues to ascend and then starts to fall. As the rocket descends, it accidentally hits a tree, which makes the sensor stop. The graph shows the velocity of the water rocket during its flight.
When did the rocket hit the tree? What was its velocity at this point?
A student is conducting an experiment with a water rocket. The rocket is launched vertically up, and its velocity is tracked using a sensor. The expulsion of water accelerates it upward. When the water is fully expelled, the rocket briefly continues to ascend and then starts to fall. As the rocket descends, it accidentally hits a tree, which makes the sensor stop. The graph shows the velocity of the water rocket during its flight.
When did the rocket attain its maximum acceleration?
A particle moves in a straight line with its velocity as a function of time given by the graph shown. Identify the intervals during which the particle is moving forward and backward.
A particle moves in a straight line with its velocity as a function of time given by the graph shown. Identify the interval(s) during which the acceleration of the particle is positive.
A particle moves in a straight line with its velocity as a function of time given by the graph shown. At what point or interval is the particle moving fastest?
A particle moves in a straight line with its velocity as a function of time given by the graph shown. When is the particle stationary for longer than an instant?
A scientist is studying the motion of a drone on a distant moon where the gravity is different. The drone is launched vertically upward with an initial velocity of . The formula for its height at any time is given by , where is the moon's gravitational acceleration in . If the drone reached its peak height after launch, what is the value of ?
A particle is moving up and down with its position given by the graph. Determine the time at which the particle's acceleration is zero.
A particle is moving up and down with its position given by the graph. Determine the time intervals when the particle's acceleration is either positive or negative.