Sale of Fixed Assets

Alright, let's try this example at the top of the screen on December 31, 2009. ACC Company sold machinery with an initial cost of $20,000 for $8,000. The machine had accumulated depreciation of 15,000 after all, adjusting entries were made. All right. So, we sold this machine and it told us right? It told us we sold it for $8,000. So that was the cash that we received, right? We received 8000 in cash. Kind of a crazy arrow. I drew there. But that's an arrow pointing to the cash there. And this initial cost of 20,000. Well, that was sitting in our equipment account, right? Or machinery, let's say machinery, because that's what it says in the problem. So that's in the machinery account. And then what about Over here we had accumulated depreciation of 15,000. So that was in our accumulated depreciation account. Alright, So these are numbers that we're gonna use in our entry. The first thing we know is that we have to debit cash, right? We received cash of $8000. So we're going to debit cash for 8000 and now we have machinery and accumulated depreciation, right? We no longer have these this machine, we got rid of it. So we have to get rid of the machine and we have to get rid of its associated accumulated depreciation. So the machinery didn't have a debit balance or a credit balance on our books. It had a debit balance, right? Machineries and asset. So it would have had a debit balance. So we get rid of it with a credit. So let's put our credits down here machinery. And that had a balance of 20,000. So we're going to credit it for 20,000. And now it will no longer be on our books. What about the accumulated depreciation? We got to get that off of our books as well. Did that have a debit balance or a credit balance? A credit balance? Right? It's a contra asset and contra assets have credit balances. So to get rid of it. Well, we're gonna need a debit. So we're going to debit here, accumulated accumulated depreciation And that'll be for the 15,000. That was on our books. Alright, so we've gotten the asset off of our books. It's no longer on our books. But look at this, our debits equal 23,000, right? 15,000 plus 8000. That's 23,000. Where credit's only equal 20,000. So we need another credit here. And this is gonna be the gain or the loss on the sale. Right. So what do you think is this gonna be a gain or a loss? Well, if we need a credit, that means we have a game, right? Because the gains go up with credits, so gain on sale and that's going to be for the amount that's gonna balance this. So it's gonna be 3000 here, right? Our debits equal 23,000. So we need a 3000 credit to balance this out and we call this a plug because we kind of just plug that in. It wasn't given to us as any value. We plugged it in to make the equation balance, but this should make sense. Right? We received cash of 8000. What was the net book value of the machine? The netbook value was the 20,000 cost -15000 in accumulated depreciation. It had a 5000 net book value. So we received cash of 8000 cash minus the netbook value of 5000. Well, there's the gain of 3000 right there, right? That was the more cash we've received than the netbook value. So there we go. This is our entry over here. We're gonna debit cash, debit accumulated depreciation and then credit our gain and credit the machine. Okay, So there's our entry right there. So what happened to our assets? Well, our cash went up by 8000, right, Our accumulated depreciation went up by 15,000, right? Because when we're thinking about assets as a total, this increased our asset balance when we got rid of some accumulated depreciation, but then we got rid of the machine, Right? And the machine went down by 20,000. But in in essence, our assets went up by 3000 there, right? Our assets, the 8000 plus the 15,000 and then minus the 20,000. Well, that's a net increase of assets of 3000. And that balances out with our gain in equity. That goes to our income statement. We had a 3000 gain right there. Okay, so it all balances out. Cool. Alright, let's see what a tougher problem might look like.

