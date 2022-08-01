Sale of Fixed Assets

Alright now let's see what happens when we get some cash when we dispose of a fixed asset? Alright, so a company may dispose of a fixed asset after it's fully depreciated or at any point during its useful life. Okay. So we don't technically have to wait till we use up the whole asset. No, we can dispose we can buy it one day and sell it the next day. Right? So when we sell a plant asset, what's gonna happen when we have cash involved? What we're gonna take a gain or a loss on the sale and it's going to be based on the current net book value? Okay, so we've been talking about netbook value a lot in this in this section and netbook value. Remember that? That's the cost minus the accumulated depreciation. Okay, so cost minus accumulated depreciation, That is our net book value. So what do you think if the proceeds from the sale, the cash that we get if it's greater than the netbook value? Do you think we're gonna get a gain or a loss again? Right, because we're getting more money than the netbook value, it's gonna be worth some amount on our balance sheet and we're getting more that than that amount in cash. So that's gonna be a gain when the proceeds from the sale are more than the netbook value. How about the opposite what if we get less money if the cash that comes in is less than the netbook value? Well in that case we're gonna have a loss? Okay we're gonna take a loss on the sale when the proceeds are less than the netbook value. What about when the proceeds equal the netbook value? Well, in that case there's no gain or loss, no gain or loss when the proceeds equal the net book value. We're just trading out the value of an asset on our books for cash. We're just swapping that, there's no gain or loss. And remember that these gains and losses right here, they're gonna go to the income statement and they show up in the section of the income statement below our operation. So we'll show revenues, will show operating expenses or revenues and cost of goods sold and then our operating expenses. And then we have the other section where we show other income which could be gains like these and losses like these interest, expense, things like that. They're all gonna show up in that other section. Okay, So like we've been talking about this netbook value, this is the initial cost minus the accumulated depreciation. Cool. So let's think about some t accounts that we've been dealing with and how they're going to be affected when we when we're selling an asset. So let's think about the equipment or any sort of plant asset, I'm gonna say equipment here, but this goes for any plant asset that we're trying to sell. Okay, so the equipment account? Well, what's gonna increase the equipment? Well, we're gonna start with the beginning balance, right, we're gonna have some beginning balance in the account. and what can increase that account. Well, when we buy more equip equipment, right, purchasing equipment will increase that account? What's going to decrease the equipment account when we sell the equipment, right? When we sell the equipment, we gotta get it off of our books and then we'll be left with our ending balance. Okay? So that's how we adjust the equipment account about the accumulated depreciation account. So the accumulated depreciation account, it'll have some beginning balance. And then what increases the accumulated depreciation? Well, that's when we take depreciation expense, right? Whenever we do a depreciation expense entry, what's the credit side of that entry? Our debit depreciation expense? The credit is accumulated depreciation. So that's going to be increasing in these accounts with credits, Right? Remember accumulated depreciation is a contra asset. So it goes up with credits. And what's gonna decrease our accumulated depreciation account? Well, that's when we sell an asset, when we sell the related asset, whatever we were accumulating depreciation on, If we get rid of that asset, we gotta get rid of its accumulated depreciation as well. Okay, And that'll leave us with some ending balance there. What about cash? How can cash be involved here? So cash is going to be in these journal entries as well and cash is affected by all sorts of things. It's really hard to use our base formula and a T account for cash because cash is kind of everywhere in all sorts of transactions. But in this specific case it's gonna increase cash from the proceeds of the sale, right? Whenever we sell it, regardless of whether we gotta gain or a loss. If we receive some cash, it's gonna increase our cash balance, right? And finally we're gonna have gains or losses. So these gains or losses. Well, those are gonna depend on, like we talked about above the difference between the netbook value. So the value in these accounts here tell us our netbook value of that equipment or whatever we're dealing with. And then this cash, this is the proceeds from the sale. The difference is going to be our gain or loss. So if we have a gain, is that gonna be a credit or a debit gains are credits, right? They increase our net income whenever we have a gain. So those would show up over here and losses would show up over here as debits, they decrease our net income. Okay, So that's how we deal with these these accounts that are going to show up when we're dealing with a sale and asset. Alright, So let's pause real quick and then we're going to do some examples of how we deal with this. All right, let's check

