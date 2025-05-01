Which of the following lists the correct steps in the business intelligence process?
A
Data collection, data analysis, decision making, and action
B
Transaction recording, financial statement preparation, tax filing, and auditing
C
Inventory management, sales forecasting, product development, and marketing
D
Budgeting, auditing, reporting, and investing
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is asking about the correct steps in the business intelligence process. Business intelligence involves using data to make informed decisions and take action.
Step 2: Analyze each option provided in the question to determine which aligns with the typical business intelligence process. The process generally includes collecting data, analyzing it, making decisions based on the analysis, and taking action.
Step 3: Evaluate the first option: 'Data collection, data analysis, decision making, and action.' This sequence matches the standard business intelligence process, as it involves gathering data, analyzing it, making decisions, and implementing those decisions.
Step 4: Review the other options to confirm they do not align with the business intelligence process. For example, 'Transaction recording, financial statement preparation, tax filing, and auditing' pertains to accounting processes, not business intelligence.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct steps in the business intelligence process are 'Data collection, data analysis, decision making, and action,' as this sequence accurately reflects the purpose and methodology of business intelligence.
