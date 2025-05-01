The Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA) requires that each employer file a:
annual information return (Form 1099)
individual income tax return (Form 1040)
corporate income tax return (Form 1120)
quarterly payroll tax return (Form 941)
Understand the context of the Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA), which mandates employers to report payroll taxes periodically.
Recognize that FICA taxes include Social Security and Medicare taxes, which are withheld from employees' wages and matched by employers.
Learn that employers are required to file Form 941, the quarterly payroll tax return, to report wages paid, tips received, and taxes withheld.
Differentiate Form 941 from other tax forms such as Form 1099 (used for reporting income paid to independent contractors), Form 1040 (individual income tax return), and Form 1120 (corporate income tax return).
Conclude that the correct form for reporting payroll taxes under FICA is Form 941, which is filed quarterly to ensure compliance with federal tax regulations.
