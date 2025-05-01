Which of the following team members is primarily involved in managing the stock levels of goods or materials?
A
Payroll Clerk
B
Tax Auditor
C
Financial Accountant
D
Inventory Manager
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the roles of each team member listed in the options to determine their primary responsibilities.
A Payroll Clerk is responsible for managing employee compensation, including salaries, wages, and deductions. This role does not involve stock management.
A Tax Auditor focuses on reviewing financial records to ensure compliance with tax laws and regulations. This role is unrelated to managing stock levels.
A Financial Accountant is responsible for preparing financial statements, analyzing financial data, and ensuring accurate reporting. Stock management is not their primary focus.
An Inventory Manager is primarily responsible for overseeing stock levels of goods or materials, ensuring optimal inventory levels, and managing supply chain processes. This aligns with the task described in the question.
