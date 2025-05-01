Which of the following is an advantage of paying with checks compared to cash or electronic payments?
A
Checks are always processed instantly, ensuring immediate payment.
B
Checks do not require any bank account to use.
C
Checks eliminate the risk of fraud entirely.
D
Checks provide a written record of the transaction, making it easier to track payments.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about the advantages of using checks compared to other payment methods like cash or electronic payments.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each statement to determine its accuracy and relevance to the advantages of checks.
Option 1: 'Checks are always processed instantly, ensuring immediate payment.' This is incorrect because checks typically require processing time and are not instant like electronic payments.
Option 2: 'Checks do not require any bank account to use.' This is incorrect because checks are tied to a bank account and cannot be used without one.
Option 4: 'Checks provide a written record of the transaction, making it easier to track payments.' This is correct because checks inherently create a paper trail, which is useful for tracking and reconciling transactions.
