Which type of accounting is most appropriate for a financial services company that deals with insurance, investments, and mortgages?
A
Cost accounting
B
Tax accounting
C
Financial accounting
D
Managerial accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the financial services company: It deals with insurance, investments, and mortgages, which are external-facing activities requiring compliance with regulations and reporting to external stakeholders.
Review the purpose of financial accounting: Financial accounting focuses on preparing financial statements (e.g., income statement, balance sheet, cash flow statement) for external users such as investors, creditors, and regulatory agencies.
Compare financial accounting with other types of accounting: Cost accounting is used for internal cost management, tax accounting focuses on tax compliance, and managerial accounting aids internal decision-making. These are not primarily designed for external reporting.
Identify why financial accounting is most appropriate: Financial services companies need to provide transparent and standardized financial information to external parties, which is the primary function of financial accounting.
Conclude that financial accounting is the correct choice for a financial services company, as it ensures compliance with external reporting requirements and provides accurate financial information to stakeholders.
