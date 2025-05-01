Which type of short-term loan is known for charging very high fees and interest rates?
A
Mortgage loans
B
Payday loans
C
Auto loans
D
Student loans
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of short-term loans: These are loans typically meant to be repaid within a short period, often less than a year. They are used to cover immediate financial needs.
Identify the characteristics of payday loans: Payday loans are a type of short-term loan that is known for charging very high fees and interest rates. They are typically due on the borrower’s next payday.
Compare payday loans with other types of loans: Mortgage loans, auto loans, and student loans are generally long-term loans with lower interest rates and fees compared to payday loans.
Recognize the risks associated with payday loans: Due to their high fees and interest rates, payday loans can lead to a cycle of debt if borrowers are unable to repay them on time.
Conclude that payday loans are the type of short-term loan known for charging very high fees and interest rates, distinguishing them from other loan types listed in the problem.
