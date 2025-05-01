Which of the following is NOT one of the main components of money management?
A
Investing
B
Budgeting
C
Tax Planning
D
Product Design
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of money management: Money management involves planning and controlling financial resources to achieve personal or organizational financial goals.
Identify the main components of money management: These typically include budgeting, investing, and tax planning, as they are essential for managing finances effectively.
Analyze each option provided in the question: Budgeting involves creating a plan for income and expenses, investing focuses on growing wealth through financial instruments, and tax planning aims to minimize tax liabilities legally.
Evaluate the option 'Product Design': Product design is unrelated to financial management as it pertains to creating and developing products, not managing money.
Conclude that 'Product Design' is NOT one of the main components of money management, as it does not align with the financial activities described in the other options.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian