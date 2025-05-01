Bailey is an investment planner. Which of the following skills does she most likely possess?
A
Analyzing financial statements to assess investment opportunities
B
Performing complex surgical procedures
C
Repairing automotive engines
D
Designing architectural blueprints
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the context of the problem. Bailey is described as an investment planner, which implies her role is related to finance and investments.
Step 2: Understand the primary responsibilities of an investment planner. These typically include analyzing financial statements, assessing investment opportunities, and providing financial advice to clients.
Step 3: Evaluate each option provided in the problem. Consider whether the skill aligns with the role of an investment planner. For example, performing complex surgical procedures, repairing automotive engines, and designing architectural blueprints are unrelated to financial planning.
Step 4: Focus on the option that directly relates to financial planning. Analyzing financial statements to assess investment opportunities is a core skill for an investment planner.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct skill Bailey most likely possesses is analyzing financial statements to assess investment opportunities, as it aligns with her role as an investment planner.
