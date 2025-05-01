For the following transaction, determine the effect on the fundamental accounting equation: A company purchases equipment for $5,000 cash. Which of the following statements is correct?
A
Assets decrease by $5,000; Liabilities decrease by $5,000.
B
Assets increase by $5,000; Equity increases by $5,000.
C
One asset increases by $5,000 and another asset decreases by $5,000; total assets remain unchanged.
D
Assets increase by $5,000; Liabilities increase by $5,000.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by recalling the fundamental accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity. This equation must always remain balanced after any transaction.
Step 2: Analyze the transaction. The company purchases equipment for $5,000 cash. Equipment is an asset, and cash is also an asset. Therefore, this transaction involves only assets.
Step 3: Determine the effect on assets. The equipment account increases by $5,000 because the company now owns more equipment. Simultaneously, the cash account decreases by $5,000 because the company used cash to pay for the equipment.
Step 4: Verify the total effect on assets. Since one asset increases by $5,000 and another asset decreases by $5,000, the total assets remain unchanged. There is no impact on liabilities or equity in this transaction.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct statement is: 'One asset increases by $5,000 and another asset decreases by $5,000; total assets remain unchanged.' This ensures the fundamental accounting equation remains balanced.
