The fundamental accounting equation states: Assets =
A
Equity - Liabilities
B
Liabilities - Equity
C
Revenues + Expenses
D
Liabilities + Equity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the fundamental accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity. This equation represents the relationship between a company's resources (assets) and the claims against those resources (liabilities and equity).
Break down the components: Assets are what the company owns, Liabilities are what the company owes, and Equity represents the owner's claim on the assets after liabilities are subtracted.
Recognize that the equation ensures the balance sheet remains balanced, as every transaction affects at least two accounts, maintaining the equality of Assets = Liabilities + Equity.
Apply the equation to analyze financial statements: For example, if a company purchases equipment by taking out a loan, both assets (equipment) and liabilities (loan) increase, keeping the equation balanced.
Use the equation to solve problems: Rearrange the formula as needed, such as Equity = Assets - Liabilities or Liabilities = Assets - Equity, depending on the information provided in the problem.
