A _________ account is an account you use to buy investments like stocks, bonds, and mutual funds.
A
savings
B
brokerage
C
checking
D
retirement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of different types of accounts: Savings accounts are typically used for storing money and earning interest, checking accounts are used for daily transactions, and retirement accounts are designed for long-term savings with tax advantages.
Learn the purpose of a brokerage account: A brokerage account is specifically used to buy and sell investments such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and other securities.
Compare the options provided in the question: Savings, checking, and retirement accounts do not directly facilitate the purchase of investments like stocks and bonds. Brokerage accounts are designed for this purpose.
Identify the correct answer based on the definition and purpose of a brokerage account: The correct answer is 'brokerage' because it matches the description provided in the question.
Review the reasoning behind the answer: Ensure you understand why a brokerage account is the correct choice and how it differs from savings, checking, and retirement accounts in terms of functionality.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cost Method Investments with a bite sized video explanation from Brian