Which of the following is a common type of investment that is often overlooked by investors?
A
Antiques
B
Land
C
Automobiles
D
Homes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the concept of investments. Investments are assets or items acquired with the goal of generating income or appreciation over time.
Step 2: Recognize that common types of investments include stocks, bonds, mutual funds, real estate, and collectibles. Some investments may be overlooked due to their unconventional nature.
Step 3: Analyze each option provided in the question: Antiques, Land, Automobiles, and Homes. Consider their potential as investments and whether they are commonly recognized or overlooked.
Step 4: Evaluate antiques as a type of investment. Antiques are often overlooked because they require specialized knowledge, have fluctuating market demand, and may not be as liquid as other investments.
Step 5: Conclude that antiques are a common type of investment that is often overlooked by investors, as they are not as mainstream as other options like land or homes.
