Which of the following best explains how employee benefits affect total employment compensation?
A
Employee benefits have no impact on total employment compensation since they are not considered part of payroll expenses.
B
Employee benefits decrease total employment compensation because they replace direct wages with non-cash perks.
C
Employee benefits only affect compensation if they are paid in cash rather than as services or insurance.
D
Employee benefits increase total employment compensation by adding non-wage costs, such as health insurance and retirement contributions, to an employee's salary.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of total employment compensation: Total employment compensation includes all costs incurred by an employer to compensate an employee, which includes both direct wages and additional benefits.
Recognize the role of employee benefits: Employee benefits are non-wage compensations provided to employees, such as health insurance, retirement contributions, paid time off, and other perks.
Analyze how employee benefits impact total employment compensation: Employee benefits increase the total employment compensation because they add extra costs beyond the employee's salary or wages.
Distinguish between cash and non-cash benefits: Employee benefits can be provided in various forms, such as cash (e.g., bonuses) or non-cash (e.g., health insurance, retirement plans). Both types contribute to total employment compensation.
Conclude that employee benefits are part of payroll expenses: Employee benefits are considered part of payroll expenses because they represent additional costs incurred by the employer to compensate employees, thereby increasing total employment compensation.
