When starting a new job or changing jobs, which of the following tax-related tasks is typically required?
A
File your annual tax return immediately
B
Pay estimated taxes for the entire year upfront
C
Complete a Form W-4 to determine federal income tax withholding
D
Submit a Form 1099 to your new employer
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of Form W-4: Form W-4 is used by employees to inform their employer about their tax situation, including allowances and deductions, so the employer can calculate the correct amount of federal income tax to withhold from their paycheck.
Recognize that filing an annual tax return immediately is not required when starting or changing jobs. Annual tax returns are typically filed after the end of the tax year, not at the beginning of employment.
Understand that paying estimated taxes upfront for the entire year is not a typical requirement for employees. Estimated taxes are usually paid quarterly by self-employed individuals or those with significant income not subject to withholding.
Learn about Form 1099: This form is used to report income earned by independent contractors or freelancers, not employees. Employees do not submit Form 1099 to their employer.
Conclude that completing Form W-4 is the correct tax-related task required when starting a new job or changing jobs, as it ensures proper federal income tax withholding.
