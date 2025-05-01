Which of the following statements about the labor rate variance is correct?
The labor rate variance is only relevant in managerial accounting, not in cost accounting.
The labor rate variance is calculated by multiplying the standard rate by the difference between actual and standard hours worked.
The labor rate variance measures the productivity of direct labor.
The labor rate variance measures the difference between the actual hourly wage rate paid and the standard rate, multiplied by the actual hours worked.
Understand the concept of labor rate variance: It measures the difference between the actual hourly wage rate paid and the standard hourly wage rate, multiplied by the actual hours worked.
Identify the formula for labor rate variance: Labor Rate Variance = (Actual Rate - Standard Rate) × Actual Hours Worked.
Clarify the components of the formula: 'Actual Rate' refers to the hourly wage actually paid to workers, 'Standard Rate' refers to the predetermined hourly wage rate, and 'Actual Hours Worked' refers to the total hours worked by labor during the period.
Analyze the incorrect statements: The labor rate variance is relevant in both managerial and cost accounting, it is not calculated using the difference between actual and standard hours worked, and it does not measure productivity but rather wage rate differences.
Conclude with the correct statement: The labor rate variance measures the difference between the actual hourly wage rate paid and the standard rate, multiplied by the actual hours worked.
