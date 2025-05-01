In financial accounting, an owner's distribution is classified as which type of account?
A
Equity account
B
Asset account
C
Revenue account
D
Liability account
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of an owner's distribution: It refers to the withdrawal of assets (usually cash) by the owner from the business for personal use. This reduces the owner's equity in the business.
Recall the classification of accounts in financial accounting: The main types of accounts are Assets, Liabilities, Equity, Revenue, and Expenses.
Analyze the impact of an owner's distribution: Since it reduces the owner's equity in the business, it is directly related to the Equity account.
Eliminate incorrect options: An owner's distribution does not increase assets, liabilities, or revenue. Therefore, 'Asset account,' 'Liability account,' and 'Revenue account' are incorrect.
Conclude that the correct classification for an owner's distribution is an Equity account, as it directly affects the owner's equity in the business.
