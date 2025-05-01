Which of the following represents the use of credit in accounting?
A
Depositing owner's capital into the business
B
Purchasing inventory on account
C
Receiving cash from a customer
D
Paying cash for office supplies
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'credit' in accounting: Credit refers to an entry made on the right side of a ledger account, typically representing an increase in liabilities or revenue, or a decrease in assets or expenses.
Analyze the options provided: Determine which transaction involves the use of credit by identifying whether it increases liabilities or decreases assets.
Option 1: Depositing owner's capital into the business - This transaction involves increasing equity, not liabilities, and does not represent the use of credit.
Option 3: Receiving cash from a customer - This transaction increases assets (cash) and does not involve credit, as it is a cash-based transaction.
Option 4: Paying cash for office supplies - This transaction decreases assets (cash) and does not involve credit, as it is a cash-based transaction. Therefore, the correct answer is Option 2: Purchasing inventory on account, as it increases liabilities (accounts payable), representing the use of credit.
