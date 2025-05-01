Which of the following is an example of a valid business entity?
A
A neighborhood book club with no intention of earning profit
B
A family using a personal checking account for household expenses
C
A group of friends sharing expenses for a vacation
D
A local bakery operating as a sole proprietorship
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a business entity: A business entity is an organization established to conduct business activities, typically with the intention of earning profit. It can take various forms, such as sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, or limited liability companies.
Analyze the examples provided in the question: Each example should be evaluated to determine whether it meets the criteria of a business entity, specifically whether it is organized for profit and operates as a distinct entity.
Evaluate the neighborhood book club: Since the book club has no intention of earning profit, it does not qualify as a business entity.
Evaluate the family using a personal checking account: This is a personal activity and not organized as a business entity, so it does not qualify.
Evaluate the local bakery operating as a sole proprietorship: A sole proprietorship is a valid business entity where an individual operates a business with the intention of earning profit. Therefore, this example qualifies as a valid business entity.
