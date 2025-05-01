After a company sets its goals and objectives, the next step in strategic planning is to ________.
A
record transactions in the general ledger
B
prepare the financial statements
C
analyze its current situation and environment
D
distribute dividends to shareholders
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of strategic planning: Strategic planning involves setting goals and objectives to guide a company’s direction and decision-making process.
Recognize the importance of analyzing the current situation and environment: After setting goals, the company must evaluate its internal and external environment to identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis).
Differentiate between strategic planning and financial accounting tasks: Recording transactions in the general ledger, preparing financial statements, and distributing dividends are financial accounting tasks, not steps in strategic planning.
Focus on the correct step in strategic planning: Analyzing the current situation and environment helps the company understand market conditions, competition, and internal capabilities, which are crucial for aligning strategies with objectives.
Apply this understanding to similar scenarios: Whenever strategic planning is discussed, remember that analyzing the environment is a foundational step before implementing or evaluating financial actions.
