Which of the following is NOT one of the available additional coverages in the Builders Risk form?
A
Earthquake Damage
B
Pollutant Cleanup and Removal
C
Debris Removal
D
Fire Department Service Charge
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question. The Builders Risk form is a type of property insurance that covers buildings under construction. It typically includes specific additional coverages to address risks associated with construction projects.
Step 2: Review the list of available additional coverages in the Builders Risk form. Common coverages include Pollutant Cleanup and Removal, Debris Removal, and Fire Department Service Charge. These are standard provisions designed to mitigate risks during construction.
Step 3: Analyze the option 'Earthquake Damage.' Earthquake coverage is generally not included as a standard additional coverage in the Builders Risk form. It is often offered as a separate endorsement or policy due to its specialized nature.
Step 4: Compare the options provided in the question to the standard additional coverages in the Builders Risk form. Identify which option does not align with the typical provisions.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Earthquake Damage' is not one of the available additional coverages in the Builders Risk form, as it is usually excluded or offered separately.
