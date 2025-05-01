Under both the perpetual and periodic inventory systems, what type of account is the Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) account classified as?
A
Revenue account
B
Expense account
C
Liability account
D
Asset account
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Cost of Goods Sold (COGS): COGS represents the direct costs incurred in producing goods that are sold during a specific period. It includes expenses like raw materials and labor directly tied to production.
Identify the classification of accounts: In financial accounting, accounts are classified into categories such as assets, liabilities, equity, revenue, and expenses. Each category serves a specific purpose in the financial statements.
Determine the nature of COGS: Since COGS represents costs incurred to generate revenue, it is not an asset, liability, or equity account. Instead, it is directly related to the expenses of the business.
Understand the relationship between COGS and the income statement: COGS is reported on the income statement as a deduction from revenue to calculate gross profit. This confirms its classification as an expense account.
Conclude that under both perpetual and periodic inventory systems, the Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) account is classified as an expense account because it reflects the costs associated with generating revenue.
