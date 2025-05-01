1. Under the perpetual inventory system, how is the Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) determined at the time of each sale compared to the periodic inventory system?
A
COGS is updated continuously in both systems.
B
COGS is never recorded in the perpetual system.
C
COGS is updated continuously with each sale in the perpetual system, while in the periodic system, COGS is calculated at the end of the period.
D
COGS is only calculated at the end of the period in both systems.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the perpetual inventory system. In this system, inventory records are updated continuously to reflect purchases and sales. The Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) is determined and recorded at the time of each sale, providing real-time tracking of inventory and expenses.
Step 2: Understand the periodic inventory system. In this system, inventory records are not updated continuously. Instead, the COGS is calculated at the end of the accounting period by using the formula: \( \text{COGS} = \text{Beginning Inventory} + \text{Purchases} - \text{Ending Inventory} \).
Step 3: Compare the two systems. In the perpetual system, COGS is updated immediately with each sale, reflecting the cost of the items sold. In the periodic system, COGS is calculated only at the end of the period, based on the inventory count and purchases during the period.
Step 4: Recognize the operational differences. The perpetual system requires advanced technology, such as point-of-sale systems, to track inventory and COGS in real-time. The periodic system is simpler but less accurate for day-to-day inventory management.
Step 5: Apply the correct understanding. The correct answer is that COGS is updated continuously with each sale in the perpetual system, while in the periodic system, COGS is calculated at the end of the period.
