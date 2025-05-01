Which of the following is NOT a useful step in finding errors on the trial balance?
A
Comparing account balances with ledger accounts
B
Verifying that each transaction is posted to the correct account
C
Rechecking the addition of the trial balance columns
D
Ignoring differences if they are small
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a trial balance: A trial balance is prepared to ensure that the total debits equal the total credits in the accounting system. Errors can disrupt this balance, so identifying and correcting them is crucial.
Review the first option: 'Comparing account balances with ledger accounts.' This is a useful step because it ensures that the balances in the trial balance match the individual ledger accounts, helping to identify discrepancies.
Analyze the second option: 'Verifying that each transaction is posted to the correct account.' This is also a useful step because errors can occur if transactions are posted to incorrect accounts, leading to imbalances in the trial balance.
Evaluate the third option: 'Rechecking the addition of the trial balance columns.' This step is essential because mathematical errors in adding the debit and credit columns can cause the trial balance to be incorrect.
Consider the fourth option: 'Ignoring differences if they are small.' This is NOT a useful step because even small differences can indicate underlying errors that may affect the accuracy of financial statements. All discrepancies should be investigated and resolved.
Watch next
Master Using T-Accounts with a bite sized video explanation from Brian