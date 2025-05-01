When is the adjusted trial balance typically prepared in the accounting cycle?
A
After all adjusting entries have been journalized and posted
B
Before any transactions are recorded
C
Immediately after the unadjusted trial balance is prepared, but before adjusting entries
D
After the financial statements are prepared
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the adjusted trial balance: It is prepared to ensure that all adjusting entries have been correctly journalized and posted, and that the ledger accounts are updated before preparing financial statements.
Review the sequence of the accounting cycle: The adjusted trial balance is typically prepared after the unadjusted trial balance and after all adjusting entries have been journalized and posted.
Clarify the role of adjusting entries: Adjusting entries are made to account for accruals, deferrals, and other necessary adjustments to ensure the financial statements reflect the true financial position of the company.
Determine the timing of the adjusted trial balance: It is prepared after all adjusting entries are completed but before the financial statements are prepared, as it serves as the basis for creating those statements.
Eliminate incorrect options: The adjusted trial balance is not prepared before transactions are recorded, nor immediately after the unadjusted trial balance but before adjusting entries. It is prepared specifically after adjusting entries are journalized and posted.
