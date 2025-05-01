Which of the following is primarily concerned with providing information to internal users, such as managers, for decision-making purposes?
A
Financial Accounting
B
Managerial Accounting
C
Auditing
D
Tax Accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key purpose of each accounting discipline: Financial Accounting focuses on external reporting, Managerial Accounting is for internal decision-making, Auditing ensures accuracy and compliance, and Tax Accounting deals with tax-related matters.
Identify the term 'internal users' in the question. Internal users typically refer to managers and employees within the organization who need information to make operational and strategic decisions.
Match the term 'internal users' with the accounting discipline that primarily serves their needs. Managerial Accounting is designed to provide detailed and relevant information to internal users for planning, controlling, and decision-making purposes.
Recognize that Financial Accounting is primarily concerned with external users, such as investors and creditors, and does not focus on internal decision-making.
Conclude that the correct answer is Managerial Accounting, as it aligns with the purpose of providing information to internal users for decision-making.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian