Dana is an employee who deposits a percentage of her salary into a retirement account each month. Which type of accounting is primarily concerned with recording and reporting these transactions for Dana's personal financial planning?
A
Government accounting
B
Personal accounting
C
Managerial accounting
D
Cost accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: Dana is depositing a percentage of her salary into a retirement account, which relates to her personal financial planning.
Identify the types of accounting mentioned in the options: Government accounting, Personal accounting, Managerial accounting, and Cost accounting.
Define each type of accounting: Government accounting deals with public sector finances, Personal accounting focuses on individual financial management, Managerial accounting supports internal decision-making in businesses, and Cost accounting analyzes costs for production and operations.
Match the scenario to the correct type of accounting: Since the problem involves Dana's personal financial planning, the type of accounting concerned with this is Personal accounting.
Conclude that the correct answer is Personal accounting, as it is directly related to managing and recording individual financial transactions like retirement savings.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian