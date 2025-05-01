When a company takes out a loan, which of the following is the first accounting entry typically made?
A
Debit Cash, Credit Notes Payable
B
Debit Equipment, Credit Accounts Payable
C
Debit Accounts Receivable, Credit Revenue
D
Debit Interest Expense, Credit Cash
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the transaction: A loan is a liability for the company, and the cash received from the loan increases the company's assets. This means the accounting entry will involve both an asset account (Cash) and a liability account (Notes Payable).
Recall the accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity. When a loan is taken out, the cash received increases assets, and the liability (Notes Payable) increases as well, keeping the equation balanced.
Determine the accounts involved: The asset account affected is 'Cash,' which increases, and the liability account affected is 'Notes Payable,' which also increases.
Apply the rules of debits and credits: An increase in an asset account (Cash) is recorded as a debit, and an increase in a liability account (Notes Payable) is recorded as a credit.
Record the journal entry: Debit the 'Cash' account to reflect the increase in assets, and credit the 'Notes Payable' account to reflect the increase in liabilities.
