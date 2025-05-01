Which of the following financial institutions typically provides loans to prospective home buyers?
A
Commercial banks
B
Credit rating agencies
C
Investment banks
D
Stock exchanges
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of each financial institution listed in the options. For example, commercial banks are known for providing loans, including mortgages, to individuals and businesses.
Review the function of credit rating agencies. These agencies assess the creditworthiness of entities but do not provide loans directly.
Examine the role of investment banks. Investment banks primarily assist with large-scale financial transactions, such as mergers, acquisitions, and securities issuance, rather than providing personal loans.
Consider the function of stock exchanges. Stock exchanges facilitate the buying and selling of securities but do not engage in lending activities.
Conclude that commercial banks are the financial institutions that typically provide loans to prospective home buyers, as they specialize in offering mortgage loans and other personal financing options.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian