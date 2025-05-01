Which of the following is the process of comparing your own accounting records to the records provided by your bank?
A
Accrual Accounting
B
Depreciation
C
Bank Reconciliation
D
Trial Balance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Bank Reconciliation: Bank Reconciliation is the process of comparing your own accounting records (such as your cash ledger) to the records provided by your bank (such as the bank statement) to ensure accuracy and identify discrepancies.
Identify the purpose of Bank Reconciliation: The goal is to ensure that the cash balance in your accounting records matches the balance reported by the bank, accounting for any outstanding checks, deposits in transit, or bank fees.
Differentiate Bank Reconciliation from other terms: Accrual Accounting refers to recording revenues and expenses when they are incurred, not when cash is exchanged. Depreciation is the allocation of the cost of an asset over its useful life. Trial Balance is a summary of all ledger accounts to check the accuracy of debits and credits.
Recognize the importance of Bank Reconciliation: It helps detect errors, fraud, or unauthorized transactions and ensures the financial statements are accurate.
Apply the concept: When performing Bank Reconciliation, you would start by comparing the opening balances, then adjust for outstanding checks, deposits in transit, and any bank fees or errors to reconcile the two records.
Watch next
Master Bank Reconciliation:Bank Column with a bite sized video explanation from Brian