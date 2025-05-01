In the context of bank reconciliation, what is an outstanding check?
A
A check that has been returned by the bank due to insufficient funds.
B
A check that has been written and recorded in the company's books but has not yet cleared the bank.
C
A check that has been deposited and cleared by the bank.
D
A check that has been canceled by the company before being presented to the bank.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of bank reconciliation: Bank reconciliation is the process of comparing the company's accounting records with the bank statement to identify discrepancies and ensure accuracy.
Define an outstanding check: An outstanding check is a check that has been issued and recorded in the company's accounting records but has not yet been cleared or processed by the bank.
Clarify the implications of an outstanding check: Since the check has not cleared, it will not appear as a deduction in the bank statement, even though the company has already recorded it as a reduction in its cash balance.
Differentiate outstanding checks from other types of checks: For example, a check returned due to insufficient funds is not considered outstanding, as it has already been processed by the bank but rejected. Similarly, canceled checks or cleared checks are not outstanding.
Apply this understanding to the problem: The correct answer is the definition of an outstanding check, which is 'A check that has been written and recorded in the company's books but has not yet cleared the bank.'
