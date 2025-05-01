Which of the following costs is NOT recorded as part of the cost of a building under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)?
A
Legal fees related to the purchase
B
Cost of installing elevators
C
Architectural fees for building design
D
Annual property insurance after occupancy
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept: Under GAAP, the cost of a building includes all expenditures directly related to acquiring the building and preparing it for its intended use. These costs are capitalized, meaning they are recorded as part of the asset's value on the balance sheet.
Identify the costs provided in the question: Legal fees related to the purchase, cost of installing elevators, architectural fees for building design, and annual property insurance after occupancy.
Analyze each cost: Legal fees, elevator installation, and architectural fees are all directly related to acquiring or preparing the building for use, so they are capitalized as part of the building's cost.
Consider the nature of annual property insurance: This is a recurring expense incurred after the building is ready for use. It is not directly related to the acquisition or preparation of the building, so it is treated as a period expense and recorded on the income statement, not capitalized.
Conclude: The cost that is NOT recorded as part of the cost of the building under GAAP is the annual property insurance after occupancy, as it is an ongoing expense rather than a capitalizable cost.
