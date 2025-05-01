Which of the following inventory systems provides real-time updates to the Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) account with each sale?
A
Perpetual inventory system
B
Periodic inventory system
C
Just-in-time inventory system
D
Specific identification method
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of inventory systems: Inventory systems are methods used by businesses to track and manage their inventory levels. The two primary systems are the perpetual inventory system and the periodic inventory system.
Learn about the perpetual inventory system: This system updates inventory records and the Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) account in real-time with each sale or purchase. It uses technology like barcode scanners and inventory management software to ensure accuracy.
Contrast with the periodic inventory system: The periodic inventory system updates inventory and COGS only at the end of an accounting period. It does not provide real-time updates, relying instead on physical inventory counts.
Understand the just-in-time inventory system: This system focuses on minimizing inventory levels by ordering goods only when needed. It is not directly related to real-time updates of COGS.
Learn about the specific identification method: This method tracks individual items of inventory and assigns specific costs to them. While it provides detailed tracking, it does not inherently update COGS in real-time like the perpetual inventory system.
