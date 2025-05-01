Which of the following is a major expense associated with home ownership?
A
Dividends received
B
Net sales revenue
C
Sales commissions earned
D
Mortgage interest payments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about major expenses associated with home ownership. This requires identifying costs directly tied to owning a home.
Review the options provided: Dividends received, net sales revenue, and sales commissions earned are not expenses related to home ownership. These are income-related items or earnings from other activities.
Focus on the correct answer: Mortgage interest payments are a significant expense for homeowners. This is the interest charged by lenders on the loan taken to purchase the home.
Explain the concept of mortgage interest payments: Mortgage interest is calculated based on the outstanding loan balance and the interest rate. It is typically paid monthly along with the principal repayment.
Highlight the relevance: Mortgage interest payments are a recurring cost and often one of the largest expenses for homeowners, making it a major financial consideration in home ownership.
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian