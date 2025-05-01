Estimating the sales volume required to earn a given amount of net income is known as:
A
Contribution margin analysis
B
Margin of safety calculation
C
Break-even analysis
D
Target profit analysis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Target Profit Analysis: It is a method used to determine the sales volume required to achieve a specific amount of net income or profit. This involves analyzing the relationship between sales, costs, and desired profit.
Identify the formula for Target Profit Analysis: The formula is derived from the Contribution Margin Income Statement. The equation is: \( \text{Required Sales Volume} = \frac{\text{Fixed Costs} + \text{Target Profit}}{\text{Contribution Margin per Unit}} \).
Break down the components of the formula: Fixed Costs are the costs that do not change with the level of production or sales. Target Profit is the desired net income. Contribution Margin per Unit is calculated as \( \text{Selling Price per Unit} - \text{Variable Cost per Unit} \).
Apply the formula to the problem: Substitute the values for Fixed Costs, Target Profit, and Contribution Margin per Unit into the formula. This will give the required sales volume in units.
Interpret the result: Once the sales volume is calculated, it represents the number of units that need to be sold to achieve the desired net income. This analysis helps businesses plan their sales strategies effectively.
