When a business receives cash on account, which two accounts are affected in the journal entry?
A
Cash and Revenue
B
Accounts Payable and Cash
C
Accounts Receivable and Revenue
D
Cash and Accounts Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'cash on account': This occurs when a business receives cash from a customer who previously owed money (accounts receivable). It is a payment against an outstanding balance.
Identify the two accounts involved: The cash account increases because the business is receiving money, and the accounts receivable account decreases because the customer is paying off their debt.
Determine the type of accounts: Cash is an asset account, and accounts receivable is also an asset account. Receiving cash increases one asset (Cash) while decreasing another asset (Accounts Receivable).
Formulate the journal entry: Debit the Cash account to reflect the increase in cash, and credit the Accounts Receivable account to reflect the decrease in the amount owed by the customer.
Ensure the accounting equation remains balanced: The total assets remain unchanged because the increase in Cash is offset by the decrease in Accounts Receivable.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian