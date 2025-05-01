In the context of recording journal entries, which of the following statements correctly describes the effect of a debit entry?
A
A debit decreases asset accounts and increases liability accounts.
B
A debit increases both asset and liability accounts.
C
A debit decreases both asset and expense accounts.
D
A debit increases asset accounts and decreases liability accounts.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic rules of debits and credits: In accounting, a debit entry increases asset and expense accounts, while it decreases liability, equity, and revenue accounts.
Analyze the statement provided: The problem asks which statement correctly describes the effect of a debit entry. Review each option carefully to determine its accuracy based on the rules of debits and credits.
Evaluate option A: 'A debit decreases asset accounts and increases liability accounts.' This is incorrect because a debit increases asset accounts, not decreases them, and it decreases liability accounts, not increases them.
Evaluate option B: 'A debit increases both asset and liability accounts.' This is incorrect because a debit increases asset accounts but decreases liability accounts.
Evaluate option C: 'A debit decreases both asset and expense accounts.' This is incorrect because a debit increases both asset and expense accounts. The correct answer is: 'A debit increases asset accounts and decreases liability accounts,' as it aligns with the fundamental rules of debits and credits.
