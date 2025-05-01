When a company uses a debit card to purchase supplies, which account is credited in the journal entry?
A
Accounts Payable
B
Cash
C
Sales Revenue
D
Supplies
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the transaction: When a company uses a debit card to purchase supplies, it is paying for the supplies immediately using cash from its bank account.
Identify the accounts involved: The two accounts affected are 'Supplies' (an asset account) and 'Cash' (another asset account).
Determine the journal entry: Since supplies are being purchased, the 'Supplies' account will be debited to increase the asset. The 'Cash' account will be credited to decrease the asset, as cash is being used for the purchase.
Apply the accounting equation: Ensure that the transaction maintains the balance of the accounting equation (Assets = Liabilities + Equity). In this case, one asset (Supplies) increases while another asset (Cash) decreases, keeping the equation balanced.
Record the journal entry: Debit the 'Supplies' account and credit the 'Cash' account in the journal entry to reflect the purchase of supplies using a debit card.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian