On which side of the Manufacturing Overhead account is applied manufacturing overhead recorded?
A
Neither side
B
Debit side
C
Credit side
D
Both sides
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of manufacturing overhead: Manufacturing overhead includes all indirect costs associated with production, such as factory utilities, depreciation on equipment, and salaries of maintenance staff.
Learn the accounting treatment for applied manufacturing overhead: Applied manufacturing overhead refers to the estimated overhead costs allocated to jobs or products based on a predetermined overhead rate.
Recognize the role of the Manufacturing Overhead account: This account is used to track both actual overhead costs incurred and applied overhead costs. Applied overhead is recorded to match the estimated costs with production activities.
Determine the correct side for applied manufacturing overhead: Applied manufacturing overhead is recorded on the credit side of the Manufacturing Overhead account because it reduces the balance of overhead costs that need to be allocated.
Understand the reasoning: The credit entry represents the allocation of overhead to jobs or products, effectively transferring the cost from the Manufacturing Overhead account to Work-in-Process Inventory or another relevant account.
