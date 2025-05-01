In financial accounting, who is primarily responsible for the repayment of a loan recorded on a company's balance sheet?
A
The borrower (debtor)
B
The lender (creditor)
C
The company's auditors
D
The company's shareholders
1
Understand the concept of a loan recorded on a company's balance sheet: A loan is a liability, meaning it represents an obligation the company has to repay borrowed funds to the lender.
Identify the parties involved in the loan transaction: The borrower (debtor) is the entity that receives the loan and is responsible for repayment. The lender (creditor) is the entity that provides the loan and expects repayment.
Clarify the role of auditors: Auditors are responsible for reviewing the company's financial statements to ensure accuracy and compliance with accounting standards, but they are not responsible for repaying the loan.
Clarify the role of shareholders: Shareholders are the owners of the company and may benefit from its profits, but they are not directly responsible for repaying the company's liabilities unless explicitly stated in certain legal agreements.
Conclude that the borrower (debtor) is primarily responsible for the repayment of the loan recorded on the company's balance sheet, as it is the entity that entered into the loan agreement with the lender.
