Which of the following is NOT one of the six functional areas of business?
A
Production/Operations
B
Astrophysics
C
Marketing
D
Human Resources
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question. The problem is asking to identify which option is NOT one of the six functional areas of business. Functional areas of business typically include key departments or activities that contribute to the operation and success of a business.
Step 2: Recall the six functional areas of business. These commonly include: Production/Operations, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Information Technology, and Accounting.
Step 3: Compare the given options to the six functional areas of business. The options provided are: Production/Operations, Astrophysics, Marketing, and Human Resources.
Step 4: Identify the option that does not align with the functional areas of business. Astrophysics is a scientific field unrelated to business operations, whereas the other options are recognized functional areas within a business.
Step 5: Conclude that Astrophysics is the correct answer as it is not one of the six functional areas of business.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian