Which of the following is an example of a federal agency regulation that impacts business operations?
A
Industry best practices for customer service
B
State-level sales tax collection rules
C
The Sarbanes-Oxley Act requirements enforced by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
D
A company's internal code of ethics
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: It is asking for an example of a federal agency regulation that impacts business operations. Federal agency regulations are rules enforced by federal entities to ensure compliance with laws and standards.
Review the options provided: Analyze each option to determine whether it represents a federal agency regulation. For example, industry best practices for customer service are not enforced by a federal agency but are voluntary guidelines.
Evaluate state-level sales tax collection rules: These are state-specific regulations, not federal agency regulations, so they do not fit the criteria of the question.
Consider the Sarbanes-Oxley Act requirements enforced by the SEC: The SEC is a federal agency, and the Sarbanes-Oxley Act includes regulations that impact business operations, such as financial reporting and internal controls. This aligns with the question's criteria.
Analyze a company's internal code of ethics: This is an internal policy created by the company itself and is not enforced by a federal agency, so it does not qualify as a federal agency regulation.
Watch next
Master Fraud and the Fraud Triangle with a bite sized video explanation from Brian